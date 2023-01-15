Indonesia soccer disaster trial begins for 5 charged

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — Five men are being tried on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people at a soccer match in Indonesia. The deadly crowd surge Oct. 1 in East Java’s Malang city was among the world’s worst sporting disasters. Prosecutors charged three police officials and two Arema FC officials with criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm. The five men face up to five years in jail if found guilty. Their trial began Monday amid heightened security. At least 11 officers fired tear gas to prevent more spectators from taking to the field after the game. An investigation team set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo concluded that the tear gas was the main cause of the crowd surge.

By TRISNADI and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

