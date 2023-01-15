Report: Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover

BANGKOK (AP) — A report says companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities. The report by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar details how the country has stepped up arms production since the army seized power in early 2021, igniting a mass public opposition movement. It says companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East are supporting the military supply chain and urges those businesses to ensure they are not facilitating human rights abuses. The growth of the homegrown arms industry comes as some countries have enforced arms embargoes or sanctions against individuals and companies involved in trading or manufacturing arms.

