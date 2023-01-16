Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose father was in jail on a drug charge died under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December and received word that his son, Jakob, died from complications of diabetes. Blodgett says he suspects the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says foster parents receive medical training. The sheriff’s office in Maricopa County is investigating Jakob’s death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child.

