Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a man who has been missing since Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast last year have been recovered from a sunken sailboat. Lee County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday that they’ve identified the remains of 72-year-old James “Denny” Hurst. He told his family he planned to ride out the storm on the sailboat “Good Girl.” The category 4 storm hit the region Sept. 28. Officials recovered the boat Friday afternoon in the Matanzas Pass area of Fort Myers Beach. Earlier Friday, the sheriff announced that a crew clearing debris in the mangroves found the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. She’d been reported missing in early October.

