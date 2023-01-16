Embattled actor Kevin Spacey in Italy to receive award

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive a lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film “American Beauty.” The sold-out events are billed as the first speaking engagements by the actor #MeToo-era allegations derailed Spacey’s soaring career. The two-time Academy Award winning actor lost his starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Spacey will be interviewed about his career at the National Museum of Cinema, where he will also receive an award for contributing to the growth of cinema.

