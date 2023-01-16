France: March, Eiffel Tower display to back Iran’s activists

PARIS (AP) — Activists have gathered near the EU parliament in the French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters as Paris prepared an Eiffel Tower tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death prompted the demonstrations. Monday’s Strasbourg march comes after over 100 MEPs signed last week a letter calling on the European Union to take a firmer stance on Iran. The bloc’s response to the protests and executions in the Islamic Republic is to be debated this week at the plenary session of the European parliament. Paris City Hall said in a statement that the words “Woman. Life. Freedom.” and “#StopExecutionsInIran” will be displayed by the Eiffel Tower on Monday and Tuesday evening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.