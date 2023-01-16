Gunman opens fire, kills a top lawyer in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a gunman dressed as a lawyer shot and killed a prominent attorney inside a courtroom in northwestern Pakistan. The attacker was arrested at the scene on Monday. He had opened fire at Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan’s lawyers union and a prominent figure in the community. A police official said the attacker, Adnan Khan, had previously accused Afridi of orchestrating the 2015 killing of his father, Samiullah Khan, who was also a lawyer. It’s unclear how the attacker managed to sneak into the court building with a handgun.

