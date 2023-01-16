Officer discipline planned over Tennessee motorist’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police chief in Memphis, Tennessee, says police officers will face disciplinary action in a traffic stop that left a 29-year-old Black motorist dead. Police Chief CJ Davis says the department is serving notice to the officers involved concerning policy violations. Davis says the process is expected to be completed later this week. Police say Tyre D. Nichols was stopped along a street Jan. 7 for reckless driving. There was a confrontation as officers approached the driver, and the suspect ran before officers arrested him. Nichols then complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Nichols died on Jan. 10.

