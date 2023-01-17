10 dismembered bodies found buried in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say they unearthed 10 dismembered bodies that had been buried under the floor of an events hall in central Mexico. Investigators made the grisly discovery in the town of Tenango del Valle, just west of Mexico City. Prosecutors said they arrested nine men believed to belong to the Jalisco drug cartel, after the men kidnapped a woman and began cutting off her fingers. Investigations into the men’s activities led authorities to a property used for parties. Excavations revealed dozens of sacks of dismembered body parts buried under the concrete floor. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Tuesday that the sacks contained 10 bodies.

