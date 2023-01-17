Alex Jones’ lawyer avoids discipline over records release

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ruled that a Texas lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones committed misconduct but will not be disciplined for violating a confidentiality order. The judge’s ruling involving Houston lawyer Andino Reynal came Tuesday in connection with the improper disclosure of medical records of relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims. The relatives gave the records to another Jones lawyer in Connecticut during a lawsuit over Jones calling the school shooting a hoax. The case led to a more than $1.4 billion verdict against Jones last year. Jones’ Connecticut lawyer, Norm Pattis, was suspended for six months for sharing the records with another Jones lawyer in Texas who gave them to Reynal. Neither Texas lawyer was authorized to possess the records.

