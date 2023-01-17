Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
By CARLA BRIDI
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities have charged dozens of people accused of rioting in Brazil’s capital to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro’s recent election defeat. In a statement Monday, the prosecutor-general’s office said it had filed charges against 39 people in connection to the Jan. 8 riots. The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property. The riots bore a strong similarity to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Congress by mobs who wanted to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in November’s election. Trump was one of Bolsonaro’s few foreign allies.