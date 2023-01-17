Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — A former police chief in a small northeast Missouri town is charged with second-degree murder after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home in October. A Pike County grand jury indicted 50-year-old William Jones, who was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million cash bail. Jones was the police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, when 24-year-old Gabriel Thone was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in Jones’ home. Another of the girlfriend’s brothers also overdosed but was revived. Jones’ attorney says Jones is innocent and is guilty only of loving a woman with a drug problem.

