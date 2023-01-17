Group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The attorney general’s office in New Hampshire says a group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass faces state Civil Rights Act violations. The complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, the Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, and two of its members trespassed upon public property and were motivated by race in hanging the banners from the overpass overlooking U.S. Route 1 in Portsmouth. About 10 people took part. The complaints ask a judge to enter an order prohibiting the group and its members from engaging in threatening physical force or violence and discriminatory behavior for three years. A message seeking comment from the group was left at a possible email address.

