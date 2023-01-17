Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling

MACAO (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer has been sentenced to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in 2021 on accusations he ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate with others. Macao is the only place in China where casinos are legal, and junket operators such as Suncity were a key part of its gaming industry. Chau’s case was one of the gambling hub’s biggest criminal cases in years. The junket sector slumped after Chau’s arrest, with Suncity shutting its VIP rooms. Another junket business leader was arrested last year for allegedly running illegal gambling operations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.