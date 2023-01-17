Memphis officials promise release of video of man’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say video footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest will be released to the public after an internal investigation into the actions of Memphis Police Department officers is completed and his family can review it. The city’s mayor and police chief released a joint statement Tuesday as friends and relatives held a memorial service for the 29-year-old Nichols. His arrest and death has led to separate investigations by the police department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Nichols’ family and their supporters have pushed for the release of police body camera footage and have called for officers to face charges stemming from the Jan. 7 arrest.

