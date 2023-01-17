Neighbors sue Arizona city to restore water cut in drought

PHOENIX (AP) — Residents living in a community just outside Scottsdale, Arizona are feuding with the city they long depended on for water now that the Phoenix suburb has cut off their supply to ensure enough for its own residents. Rio Verde Foothills is located in unincorporated Maricopa County. The community sued Scottsdale last week, demanding that its access to the city’s water supply be restored. A bill newly introduced in the state Legislature would make Scottsdale liable for some costs created by the shutoff. Scottsdale turned off its longstanding supply of water to the community on Jan. 1, calling the cutoff permanent.

