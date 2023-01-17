Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan says he’s again running for U.S. Senate as the GOP tries in 2024 to flip the Ohio seat long held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is expected to seek reelection. Dolan’s Tuesday announcement makes him the first Republican in that race. Dolan is a member of the family that owns baseball’s Cleveland Guardians. Dolan made his first Senate bid last year. He was the rare candidate in that crowded GOP primary who didn’t espouse the disproven narrative that the 2020 election was either stolen from former President Donald Trump or fraught with fraud or other problems.

