Prosecutor: Paramedics killed man by strapping him facedown

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges, having been accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher while taking him to a hospital last month. Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after Earl L. Moore died. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.” Cadigan and Finley are still in the Sangamon County jail and are being held on a $1 million bond each. A message left Tuesday at the office of their attorney was not immediately returned.

