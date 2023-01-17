Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has backed out of a campaign event in Kentucky. Quarles opted not to appear with a retired police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment. Quarles said Tuesday that he decided to reschedule his appearance before the GOP group. His announcement came a few hours before the event in Bowling Green. Quarles said his decision was because of the “controversial nature of another speaker” at the Tuesday evening event. An event flyer listed retired Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly as another guest at the event.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

