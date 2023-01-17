Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups have urged Sri Lanka to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country’s worst economic crisis. He has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. Seven human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said that under the powerful Prevention of Terrorism Act, courts routinely deny bail if it’s opposed by the attorney general. Mudalige was involved in monthslong anti-government demonstrations last year. The protesters demanded reforms to resolve the economic crisis that caused shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicine after Sri Lanka defaulted on its massive debt.

