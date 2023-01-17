Walker campaign staffer lawsuit says GOP activist groped him

A staffer on Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign has filed a lawsuit against prominent conservative activist Matt Schlapp, accusing Schlapp of groping him during a car ride in Georgia before last year’s midterm election. Schlapp denies the allegation, and his lawyer says they are considering a countersuit. The staffer’s battery and defamation lawsuit was filed in Alexandria Circuit Court in Virginia and seeks more than $9 million in damages. The lawsuit says Schlapp fondled the staffer while the staffer was driving Schlapp back to his hotel from a bar in October following a Walker campaign event.

