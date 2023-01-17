West Virginia teen get life for 4 relatives’ killings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has been sentenced in adult court to life in prison in the killings of four family members. Gavin Smith of Elkview was sentenced Tuesday for his convictions last month in the December 2020 deaths of his mother, stepfather, and 12- and 3-year-old brothers. News outlets report a judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. Smith, who is now 18, will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Smith’s girlfriend pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact by helping him hide after the slayings. She previously was sentenced as an adult to 10 years in prison.

