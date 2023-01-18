2 treated for likely fentanyl exposure at Oregon school

WILLAMINA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor. The deputy went to the modular classroom bathroom, noted an acrid smell and evacuated the classroom. The sheriff’s office says the deputy and one student who felt unwell were treated at a Salem hospital. Authorities say another student may have been burning pills containing fentanyl on a piece of foil.

