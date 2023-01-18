Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new report released this month in Nevada says state auditors in 2022 found a troubling pattern of lax oversight at five child care facilities. Unsecured chemicals and knives, clogged toilets and broken electrical outlets were just some of the issues the auditors say they found during the inspections from January to November 2022. The report says auditors shared their findings with the agencies in charge of licensing the facilities. The report comes on the heels of a Justice Department review in October that found Nevada was failing children with behavioral disabilities by relying too heavily on institutionalization.

