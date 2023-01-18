Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 1:57 PM

Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

KIFI

By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new report released this month in Nevada says state auditors in 2022 found a troubling pattern of lax oversight at five child care facilities. Unsecured chemicals and knives, clogged toilets and broken electrical outlets were just some of the issues the auditors say they found during the inspections from January to November 2022. The report says auditors shared their findings with the agencies in charge of licensing the facilities. The report comes on the heels of a Justice Department review in October that found Nevada was failing children with behavioral disabilities by relying too heavily on institutionalization.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content