Escaped tiger in South Africa found and euthanized

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A tiger that escaped from a private farm in South Africa and attacked a man and killed two dogs and a pig while on the loose for days has been euthanized. The 8-year-old female tiger named Sheba was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It escaped from her enclosure on Saturday and was finally located near a number of homes near where she was kept as a pet in the Walkerville region south of Johannesburg. Officials said it was impossible to safely capture the big cat and its owner gave the go-ahead for it to be euthanized.

