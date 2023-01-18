Man who had more than 200 firearms at home pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home has pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he bought the weapons. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk admitted Wednesday he was an unlawful user of controlled substances including cocaine at the time. They also said he misled the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives when he wrote on government forms that he was not an unlawful drug user. Police first went to his home last February to investigate neighbors’ complaints about gunfire. He’s to be sentenced April 17.

