New photographs of Warsaw Ghetto found in family collection

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish history museum has presented a group of photographs taken in secret during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943, some of which have never been seen before, that were recently discovered in a family collection. The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews describes the finding as an important discovery. The photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the revolt by Jewish fighters. The museum’s historians said Wednesday the value of the images lies in their being the only known images from uprising that were not taken by the Nazi German forces, and which therefore were not produced with the intention of serving German propaganda.

