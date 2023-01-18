NGO: 2,390 deaths on migrant routes to Spain in 2022

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish nonprofit organization says that the number of migrants who died or were reported missing while trying to reach Spain hit 2,390 people last year, a decrease on 2021 but in line with the figures of the past five years. Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said Wednesday that the figure included 288 women and 101 children. Some 1,784 of the migrants died while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands by boat, it said, while at least 464 died on an increasingly popular route from Algeria to the Spanish mainland. Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics. The International Organization for Migration, which uses official figures, has given a lower figure.

