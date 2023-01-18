Taiwan ruling party’s new chair vows to safeguard democracy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The new head of Taiwan’s ruling party who described himself as pro-independence has vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in face of China’s authoritarianism. Lai Ching-te, who currently serves as Taiwan’s vice president, on Wednesday assumed the new role of the Democratic Progress Party chair. He took over for President Tsai Ing-wen, who resigned as party chair after the party suffered a big loss in the mayoral races in November. Lai is also expected to be the party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. Lai had described himself as a “political worker who advocates for Taiwan independence” but that did not preclude extending a “hand of friendship” to China. He said he’ll continue with policies that have defined relations with China and the U.S.

