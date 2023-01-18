Tear gas fired at Congo protesters opposing foreign troops

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Police in eastern Congo have fired tear gas at demonstrators who were protesting the arrival of foreign troops. Officials say the protest on Wednesday in Goma wasn’t authorized to take place. Authorities later detained some participants, as well as some journalists covering the protest. Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community resolved last year to create and deploy a regional force to eastern Congo, where the M23 rebel group has been blamed for growing violence. Kenyan troops arrived late last year, and another contingent from South Sudan was expected in the coming days. However, the troops have faced opposition from some Congolese. One demonstrator claimed, “The Kenyan military came here as tourists … and they do absolutely nothing.”

