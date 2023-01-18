‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Prison and union officials say 18 employees of a central Illinois prison have been treated at hospitals after they became sickened while responding to inmates suffering severe discomfort. Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson Naomi Puzzello says staff were exposed to an unknown substance at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro Wednesday but are “stable” after treatment. Prison officers and other staff were responding to inmates who appeared under the influence of the substance. Anders Lindall of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 says staff required treatment for dizziness and vomiting. Puzzello says a State Police hazardous materials unit is investigating.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.