W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a historic 50 percent reduction of the state’s personal income tax. They rejected a plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. The bill now heads to the Senate, where legislative leadership has clashed with Republican Gov. Jim Justice over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years. Justice wants to cut the personal income tax across income brackets incrementally over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year, and then an additional 10 percent each year after that.

