15 Armenian soldiers die in fire at military base

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s Defense Ministry says at least 15 soldiers have died in a fire at a military base. The fire swept through a barrack in the village of Azat, in Gegharkunik province in eastern Armenia early Thursday. The authorities said that seven soldiers were injured, and three of them remained in grave condition. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said at a Cabinet meeting that the fire erupted because soldiers used gasoline to fuel a stove. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded by firing Gen. Vagram Grigoryan, who was in charge of a group of forces in the region that includes the unit where the fire occurred, and several other officers.

