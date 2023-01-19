$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. will send 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition. It’s the latest aid package timed to help Ukraine push back against Russia’s entrenched forward lines. The package, valued at $2.5 billion, does not include tanks, which has become a point of contention as Germany has indicated it will not send its own Leopard tanks to Ukraine unless the U.S. sends the Abrams. The U.S. has said that the Abrams tank would not be a good fit for the current fight because of its frequent maintenance and fueling needs.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

