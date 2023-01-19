Alabama police ID girl’s remains found in 2012, arrest dad

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say they have identified the remains of a young girl that were found in 2012 and arrested her father in connection with her death. Opelika police Chief Shane Healey said Thursday that investigators ran the child’s DNA profile through a genealogical database and identified her family. He says her name was Amore Wiggins and that police believe she ranged in age from 4 to 7 years old when she died. Police arrested her father, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., in Jacksonville, Florida, on felony murder charges in connection with her death. He and his wife, who is not the girl’s mother, are charged with failing to report a missing child.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.