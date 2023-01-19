‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads race for BAFTA awards
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Visceral World War I drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” has a field-leading 14 nominations for the British Academy Film Awards. Unorthodox comedies “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are each nominated in 10 categories. Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant musical biopic “Elvis” is up for nine awards. All four of those movies are nominated for best picture, along with Todd Field’s symphonic psychodrama “Tár.” The awards, known as BAFTAs, are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards. The winners will be announced Feb. 19 at a ceremony in London.