Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the highest level meeting between the two allies since Israel’s most right-wing government ever took power last month. Sullivan’s visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu’s policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition. A statement from Netanyahu’s office Thursday said the two discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with some Arab countries.

