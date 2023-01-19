California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually. The bill also calls for schools to pay some post-college medical expenses for athletes and to guarantee athletic scholarships for six years. The College Athlete Protection Act is sponsored by Assembly member Chris Holden, who is a former San Diego State basketball player. The bill is the type of state-level legislation the NCAA is looking to federal lawmakers to preempt.

