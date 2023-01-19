Czech government survives no-confidence vote in Parliament

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims of incompetence. The main opposition centrist ANO movement, led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis, has accused the government of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices or to solve other current problems. But only the opposition lawmakers voted to oust the five-party coalition government. The coalition dismissed the accusations and questioned the timing of the vote just before the second round of the presidential election. Babis advanced to a runoff presidential vote together with retired army Gen. Petr Pavel.

