House GOP rewards hard-liners, Santos with committee seats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Look who’s in line for coveted House committee assignments. The most far-right House Republicans and early opponents of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Even embattled new Rep. George Santos. Some are set to serve on the high-profile committee investigating President Joe Biden’s administration. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona will get to serve on committees now that Republicans have dislodged Democrats from the majority. When Democrats were in charge, both lawmakers were booted from their assignments for being too extreme. Santos, who has acknowledged lying to New York voters about his past, has picked up two committee assignments.

