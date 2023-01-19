Pakistani listed by UN as terrorist denies links to al-Qaida

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man named by the United Nations as a global terrorist in connection to the Mumbai attacks has released a video denying any al-Qaida or Islamic State group links. He did not, however, make any mention of the 2008 terrorist attacks in India that killed 166 people. The 68-year-old Abdul Rehman Makki is a senior figure in the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which is mainly active in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. He was convicted in 2019 in Pakistan on charges of terror financing, unrelated to the 2008 attacks. Makki says in the video released on Thursday that the U.N. violated his rights by not hearing his testimony.

