Questions in Poland over divers found near key port

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released without detailed interrogation three divers rescued from near a key oil port, where they had no authorization to be. Security experts are saying the presence of the divers in the sensitive area of the Gulf of Gdansk last weekend raised concerns, given the high tensions with Russia over its energy deliveries. According to Polish media, the divers, who had Spanish identity documents, were rescued early Sunday after they sent a distress message when their unregistered boat malfunctioned in stormy weather. They were equipped with professional diving gear and claimed they were looking for amber, but none was found in the boat. They had no permission to dive in the gulf.

