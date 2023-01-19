Search for missing activists intensifies in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Concern is growing in Mexico over the fate of two environmental and community activists who disappeared five days ago in a dangerous corner of western Mexico. Farmers blocked roads and the government sent soldiers, National Guard and aircraft to search for the pair, whose bullet-ridden vehicle was found Sunday on a road in an area where warring drug cartels are active. The two had been active in fighting a massive iron ore mine in the town of Aquila. Inhabitants have long complained the massive open-pit mine caused pollution and drew violence to the area, while offering little benefit to residents.

