Serbian TV: 2 missing as rains causes flooding in southwest

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s state RTS television says emergency teams are searching for two people after they were swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town. Heavy rainfall this week across the Balkans has caused rivers to rise dangerously in Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, flooding some areas and threatening flood defenses elsewhere. In the southwestern Serbian town of Novi Pazar, authorities declared emergency measures to cope with the overflowing Raska river. RTS television said Thursday that two men were carried away by the river while trying to protect their houses with wooden planks and plastic sheeting.

