Spanish, French leaders meet to sign friendship treaty

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Barcelona to strengthen relations between the European neighbors by signing a friendship treaty. The one-day summit in Barcelona comes amid a day of widespread strikes and protests on the other side of the Pyrenees against Macron’s bid to increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. Sánchez and Macron are to sign a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between their countries. Spain only has a similar treaty with Portugal; France has them with Germany and Italy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.