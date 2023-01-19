SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justices yet to decide any cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is off to a historically slow start in failing to resolve any cases in which it has heard arguments since early October. By this point, more than three months after the start of the court’s term, the justices had until now always decided at least one case and usually a handful. That’s according to the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog, Adam Feldman. But fall turned to winter without any decisions. And not even a three-week holiday break produced opinions ready for public consumption. The next opportunity is Monday, before the justices take another break of nearly four weeks.

