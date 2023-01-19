Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says

A new study says drenchings like those California has been getting since Christmas will only get wetter and nastier with climate change. Already more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow have fallen on California. But Thursday’s new study says in a worst-case climate change scenario that could grow by another one-third. That’s because a warmer world alters what goes on in storms and makes the rain and snow fall harder at its peak and grows the area it falls on. But this study uses a worst-case scenario the world is not quite on track for at the moment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.