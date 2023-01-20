5 officers fired after arrest, death of Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid — stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital. The police chief says Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were involved in the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29, who was Black. Authorities say the Memphis Police Department conducted an internal investigation into the arrest of Nichols, who died three days later, and the discipline came after the probe’s conclusion.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.