Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year. A coroner’s report says the 67-year-old’s death was from sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area on Oct. 24. An autopsy didn’t find any life-threatening trauma or signs of drugs or alcohol. The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native won an Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” He also appeared in “Call Me Kat,” “The Cool Kids” and “American Horror Story.”

