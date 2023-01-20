Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden’s presidency. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on Jan. 5 to deter Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 251,000 times along the Mexican border in December, up 7% from November and up 40% from December 2021. Cubans were stopped nearly 43,000 times, up 23% from November.

